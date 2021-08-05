Archive for Thursday, August 5, 2021
Enrollment dates set for next week for Tonganoxie USD 464?
August 5, 2021
Tonganoxie USD 464 enrollment is happening this week for the 2021-22 school year.
In-person enrollment is available to new students to the district from noon-8 p.m. Monday and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday at all buildings and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11 for kindergarten only.
Returning students unable to enroll online or new students in the district unable to attend in-person enrollment can download the 2021-22 enrollment packet, complete it and bring the packet to the student’s respective school, along with payment for school fees.
More about enrollment, including various forms, can be found at tong464.org.
