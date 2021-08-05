Leavenworth County COVID-19 cases continue to be on the rise.

There were 256 new positive community cases in the past week, according to the latest statistics released by the Leavenworth County Health Department.

Of those new community cases, 212 were unvaccinated and 44 vaccinated.

Numbers reflect new cases in the seven-day period from July 26 to Monday.

There were eight positive cases being hospitalized as of Monday, with all hospitalizations involving unvaccinated people.

The Leavenworth County Health Department has administered just more than 33,500 COVID-19 vaccination doses.

Moderna vaccinations have been the most frequently administered (15,890 first doses and 14,450 second doses). LCHD also has administered 1,232 Johnson & Johnson doses and about 950 Pfizer doses (563 first and 398 second doses).

Leavenworth County was at 244 active community cases, with 196 unvaccinated and 48 vaccinated.

Leavenworth has 110 active cases, while Lansing is at 39, Tonganoxie at 17 and Basehor 13.

The southern townships collectively are at 45 active cases, while the northern townships are at 20 active cases. Fairmount, Reno, Sherman, Stranger and Tonganoxie townships, including the city of Linwood, are the southern townships, while Alexandria, Easton, High Prairie and Kickapoo townships, including the city of Easton, are the northern townships.

Total positive cases for the county are as follows: Leavenworth, 2,751; Lansing, 1,994; Lansing, 660; and Tonganoxie, 512. Fairmount, Reno, Sherman, Stranger and Tonganoxie townships are at 1,120 total cases, while Alexandria, Easton, High Prairie and Kickapoo townships are at 539 total cases.

There have been 56 deaths related to COVID-19 in Leavenworth County, 52 in the community and four at Lansing Correctional Facility. One of those deaths involved someone 18-24. There also have been two between 35-44, one in the 45-54 range and 10 in the 55-64 range. The largest number of deaths in Leavenworth County has involved people ages 65-74. There also have been nine deaths between 75-84 and 10 involving people 85 and older.