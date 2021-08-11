The Tonganoxie area again is under an excessive heat warning.

The latest warning, which the National Weather Service issued early Tuesday, is in effect until 8 p.m. Thursday for various counties in the area, including Leavenworth County. Heat index values are expected to climb anywhere between 105 and 110 degrees, with overnight temperatures expected to hover around 80 degrees.

McLouth also is under an advisory in Jefferson County, but that advisory ends at 8 p.m. today, as of Tuesday’s press time.

As the NWS warns, extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, especially for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

People should drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

The National Weather Service also reminds the public to take extra precautions if working or spending time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

People should know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke and wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.