COVID-19 has led to the deaths of three more people in Leavenworth County.

Health department officials announced Tuesday that three men, one in his 70s and two in their 60s, suffered COVID-related deaths in the past week.

Leavenworth County had 251 active COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday, according to the latest statistics the county health department released.

There were 285 new positive community cases between Aug. 2 and Tuesday, per the Leavenworth County Health Department. LCHD statistics usually are released each Monday, but this week’s results covered eight days instead of seven.

Of the new cases, 242 involved unvaccinated and 43 vaccinated people. There also were three cases at Lansing Correctional Facility and one at the U.S. Penitentiary. In that eight-day span, there were 275 community recoveries.

LCHD also is monitoring six cases involving hospitalizations, all of whom are unvaccinated patients.

As for negative COVID-19 tests, there were 1,434 negative tests reported during that time.

Leavenworth County now has a total of 56 COVID-19 deaths, with four being Lansing Correctional Facility inmates and 52 being community cases.

LCHD has administered 15,904 first and 15,466 second doses of the Moderna vaccine and 633 first and 436 second doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which takes one dose, has been administered 1,258 times so far in Leavenworth County.

Anyone wanting to get the vaccine can make a Thursday visit to the Leavenworth County Health Department this week.

LCHD is offering a walk-in vaccination clinic from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday at the health department, 500 Eisenhower in Leavenworth. The health department has all three vaccinations, with the Pfizer vaccine being available to anyone 12 or older. Parents or legal guardians will need to sign for minors.

No appointments are needed and the clinic is open to Leavenworth County residents and non-county residents.