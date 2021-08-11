Archive for Wednesday, August 11, 2021
Tonganoxie school board approves personnel moves
August 11, 2021
Tonganoxie USD 464 school board members approved personnel recommendations at Monday’s regular meeting at the Tonganoxie Elementary School Library.
Contracts/work agreements were approved for Amanda Duggan, Tonganoxie High boys and girls assistant soccer coach; Kelly Griffiths, accounts payable clerk; Ashlie Moss, student nutrition; Christopher Reid-Pinson, Tonganoxie Middle School yearbook sponsor; and Emma DeMaranville, Family, Career and Community Leaders of America sponsor.
Transfers were approved for Tisha Johnson, early childhood para to TES Title 1 math aide; and Holly Reischman, special education para to early childhood para.
THS team lead supplementals for 2020-21 school year were approved for Michael McClellan, Steve Harrell, Cathy Cox, Jodie Smith, John Tollefson and Jean Willson.
TES grade-level chairs are Ali Buchan, kindergarten; Michelle Smith, first grade; Kristin Barnes, second grade; Calihan Norris, third grade; Jessica Jeffery, fourth grade; Jerry Wilkens, fifth grade; and Amy Jones, specials.
Technology support personnel are Josey Eastes, TMS; Kristen Rhoads, THS; and Deanna Sittner, THS.
Resignations were approved for Loretta Haase, TMS student nutrition; Kelly Griffiths, TES kindergarten aide; Grace Coffin, TES special education para; Gabrielle Fletcher, English as second language aide; and Shelly Hunter, seventh-grade girls basketball assistant coach.
