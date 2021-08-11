Tonganoxie USD 464 school board members approved personnel recommendations at Monday’s regular meeting at the Tonganoxie Elementary School Library.

Contracts/work agreements were approved for Amanda Duggan, Tonganoxie High boys and girls assistant soccer coach; Kelly Griffiths, accounts payable clerk; Ashlie Moss, student nutrition; Christopher Reid-Pinson, Tonganoxie Middle School yearbook sponsor; and Emma DeMaranville, Family, Career and Community Leaders of America sponsor.

Transfers were approved for Tisha Johnson, early childhood para to TES Title 1 math aide; and Holly Reischman, special education para to early childhood para.

THS team lead supplementals for 2020-21 school year were approved for Michael McClellan, Steve Harrell, Cathy Cox, Jodie Smith, John Tollefson and Jean Willson.

TES grade-level chairs are Ali Buchan, kindergarten; Michelle Smith, first grade; Kristin Barnes, second grade; Calihan Norris, third grade; Jessica Jeffery, fourth grade; Jerry Wilkens, fifth grade; and Amy Jones, specials.

Technology support personnel are Josey Eastes, TMS; Kristen Rhoads, THS; and Deanna Sittner, THS.

Resignations were approved for Loretta Haase, TMS student nutrition; Kelly Griffiths, TES kindergarten aide; Grace Coffin, TES special education para; Gabrielle Fletcher, English as second language aide; and Shelly Hunter, seventh-grade girls basketball assistant coach.