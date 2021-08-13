25 years ago: Aug. 14, 1996

From the editor, Don Waterman: The Leavenworth County Fair was bigger and better this year. It was even cooler than most years. The parade was a dandy with lots of participation, and no accidents. There were no cars parked on the parade route down Fourth Street this year, giving the participants the space they should have, and of course a clear view of things for the spectators. The City of Tonganoxie should be commended for their efforts in making the parade safer and better.

Tonganoxie residents may have woken up to blinking alarm lights on Tuesday morning as Kansas Power and Light (KPL) briefly interrupted power in order to upgrade electrical equipment used to supply power to Tonganoxie homes. Around midnight, KPL upgraded equipment on the major transmission line that supplies power to Tonganoxie.

50 years ago: Aug. 5, 1971

The Mirror’s front page included photos of large, log sized rattlesnakes that were found on the road in Reno.

The County Fair had the largest add in the Mirror for the upcoming 4-day event.

Color prints were 19 cents each at Murray Pharmacy.

4x8 sheets of walnut paneling was on sale for $1.99 each at the Bargain Building Material store.

A Sealy Rest Guard king size bed was $199.95 at Quisenberry’s Furniture store.

Doctors Swain and Forrester opened a general Dentistry practice in the Zoellner building.

A Hoover upright vacuum was $64.95 on sale at Korb’s Electric.

75 years ago: Aug. 16, 1946

The corn and temperatures are high, but Thanksgiving and cooler weather is just around the corner if you talk to The Newman family. They own the Nine Mile Ranch near Reno and are growing 1,000 turkeys for our tables this November. Better get your order in soon.

Wilmont Worley, a former prisoner of war in Germany, has gifted his aunt an unusual set of flatware. Mr. Worley weighed 77 1/2 pounds when he was released and has added 100 pounds to his frame. His aunt, Mrs. Helen Hoey, received a silver knife, fork and spoon labeled Adolph Hitler. Might have to look further into this story.

We received a whopping four inches of rain in this week’s storms. Great news for those corn farmers and home gardeners.

Mrs. L.P. Sanders who is a native of England continues to celebrate her Isle of Man Independence Day on July 5. The custom has been celebrated for one thousand years. Guess the English do have a Fourth of July, on the Fifth!

The August Ladies’ Home Journal has a photo of one of Tonganoxie’s heroes - Mr. Bernard McEnulty is in an article entitled “Tokyo Diary.” The caption reads “…best looking, probably shyest corporal in the army of occupation.”

We have so many new businesses in town that former residents might not recognize the place.

Jack Foster opened a carpenter shop, Hervey Quisenberry bought the Rumsey Funeral Home and Delmar DeLude opened a welding shop. Take a stroll down Fourth Street and you’ll be amazed at the commerce developing here.

100 years ago: Aug. 11, 1921

Marshall Love last Saturday requested a young man who was disturbing the peace by making unnecessary noise by blowing his auto horn on the street after he had been told not to do so, to appear in Police Court Monday morning at nine o’clock.

The Judge waited until about ten o’clock, but the young man did not appear.

Monday evening the Marshall, seeing the disturber of the peace, wanted to know why he had not appeared that morning. The young man wanted to see the warrant which Marshall Love showed him with the request that he go with him. The young man did not see it that way until the Marshall found it necessary to use the strong arm of persuasion.

He was let out on a bond of $20.00 for his appearance in court Tuesday, when he was fined $20.00 including costs.

The Marshall has the support of the citizens in his endeavor to hold the young bloods in restraint, and those who do not walk straight will not receive much sympathy.

The promiscuous disturbance of the peace and fast and noisy auto driving are going to be stopped if good heavy fines will do the work.

125 years ago: Aug. 13, 1896

An Ordinance Providing for the Annual Tax Levy of the City of Tonganoxie, Kansas, for the year 1896: Be it ordained by the Mayor and Councilmen of the City of Tonganoxie, Kansas

Section I There shall be and is hereby levied on all the taxable, real, mixed, and personal property within the limits of the City of Tonganoxie, Kansas, for the year 1896, a tax for general revenue purposes of seven mills on the dollar.

Section II There shall be and is hereby levied on all the taxable, real, mixed and personal property within the limits of the City of Tonganoxie, Kansas, for the year 1896, a tax of two and one-half mills on the dollar for the purpose of creating a sinking fund to pay the bonds amounting to $2,500, issued for the purpose of defraying the expenses of boring for coal in said City of Tonganoxie, Kansas, during the month of April, 1888, and interest accruing on the same.

Section III There shall be and is hereby levied on all the taxable real estate within the limits of the City of Tonganoxie, Kansas, a tax of two and one half mills on the dollar for the year 1896, for the opening, widening and grading of all the streets and alleys and for all improvements of the squares and areas formed by the crossing of streets, and for the building of bridges, culverts, sewers and footwalks across streets within said city.

Section IV This ordinance shall take effect and be in force from and after its publication in the Tonganoxie Mirror according to law.

Approved this 10th day of August, A.D. 1896, Henry Metz, Mayor; William Heynen, City Clerk.