Tonganoxie Business Association to have Movie in the Park offerings this week, next in Tonganoxie
August 13, 2021
Tonganoxie Business Association will have two Movie in the Park nights this month, with the first set for this week.
“The Mighty Ducks” will be shown at dark today at Gallagher Park, Third and Main streets.
A week later, “Monsters, Inc.” will be shown at dark Aug. 20 as part of the summer movie series.
