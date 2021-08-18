Today is the first day of classes at Genesis Christian Academy.

The private school is getting the year started this morning. GCA families gathered Sunday afternoon for a back-to-school event at the academy, 204 E. Washington St. Students brought supplies, met their teachers and received information in advance of the school year at the event.

Genesis offers classes for grades kindergarten through sixth grade at its campus. GCA also offers preschool for youths ages 3 and 4 and pre-kindergarten for youths who are 4 and 5.