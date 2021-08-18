Kris Grinter jokingly encouraged those attending the Tonganoxie Business Association meeting on Aug. 6 to get out and wash their vehicles.

As the myth goes, it seems to rain for some after going through the trouble of washing their cars.

With Grinter Farms gearing up for another sunflower season, Kris said the multitude of sunflower fields could use some precipitation.

The sunflower acres got their rain and then some.

Grinter Farms, south of Tonganoxie on Stilwell Road off U.S. Highway 24-40, received 4.5 inches of rain Thursday night.

“Lots of wind, downed branches, but the sunflowers are still standing!” a post on the Grinter Farms Facebook page read Friday afternoon.

Sunflowers were planted July 12 and continue to be growing. The sunflowers are expected to bloom around Labor Day, which is Sept. 6.

The sunflower spectacle has become a popular destination point in early September each year, with visitors coming from numerous states and even some from other countries through the years to see the picturesque fields.