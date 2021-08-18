Tonganoxie City Council members approved the final plat for the Hill’s Pet Nutrition plant at Tonganoxie Business Park.

The approval was the next step after the Tonganoxie Planning Commission approved the plan at its Aug. 5 meeting.

Hill’s announced in June plans to build a $250 million pet food facility at the park. Since then, the city council has reviewed and approved various steps to make the plant a reality.

The facility, which is expected to cover at least 300,000 square feet, has been billed as the largest capital manufacturing investment in Leavenworth County history.

Council Member Rocky Himpel thanked Hill’s for its partnership, noting that Monday’s action marked the final procedural step for the plant, which is expected to bring 80 new jobs to the area in the coming years.

Yoeke Street property demolition approved

The council approved abatement for excavation, demolition and proper disposal of buildings on a property at 602 Yoeke Street.

The property suffered fire damage in early March.

The city’s building inspector later found the structure unsafe to live in.

The council approved Monday a low bid of $16,339 with Denton Excavating and Midland Wrecking of Kansas City, Kan., to excavate, demolish and properly dispose of all buildings, foundations and items on the property.

Other bids were $17,200 from Harvey Brothers and Wrecking, $19,800 from Kaw Valley Companies and $25,250 from Dale Brothers.

Police vehicles to be put on auction site

The council approved the selling of two Tonganoxie Police Department vehicles on the Purple Wave online auction site.

A 2011 Chevrolet Silverado utility truck and a 2015 Dodge Charger will be sold on the internet auction site.

Mayor extends prayers to families

Mayor David Frese said during the mayor’s agenda that “hearts and prayers and vibes are with the McCutchen and Smithey families at this time.”

Council Member Jennie McCutchen was absent from Monday’s meeting.

Her husband, Joshua Smithey, died last week, he was 38. His obituary can be found on page 3A of today’s print edition.

Donnelly asks about Chieftain Trail

Council Member Chris Donnelly said he had gotten some inquiries about portions of Chieftain Trail that sometimes can be difficult to cross sometimes because of flooding and debris in certain spots after rains.