Tonganoxie USD 464 is bringing back its back-to-school event this Friday.

Food will be served starting at 5 p.m. at Beatty Field. At 5:30 p.m., rosters will be announced for Tonganoxie middle and high school fall teams, along with band, cheer and dance.

The school district will provide hot dogs, chips, cookies and water for the tailgate celebration at the district stadium.

School starts Thursday for most students in the district for a half-day of classes. The first full day of classes for the 2021-22 school year will be Friday.

All staff returned to the district Monday with breakfast and professional development.

Students in grades 1-6 and ninth grade have a half-day of school on Thursday and then grades 1-12 have their first full day of school Friday.

The first day of school for the kindergarten class is scheduled for Monday.

Kindergartners will start with half-day classes that day. The first full day of kindergarten classes is Aug. 26.