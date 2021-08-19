People evacuated a neighborhood near U.S. Highway 24-40 on Thursday night after a criminal threat was called into dispatch.

The Tonganoxie Police Department, in a social media post, asked people to avoid the area near Dollar General and Sonic. Police also offered Cornerstone Family Worship up the road as a safe location to go for people in the neighborhood as increased law enforcement presence was in the area. Roads in the neighborhood were blocked off early Thursday evening.

It was determined just before 8 p.m. that there no longer was a threat to the area.

Police Chief Greg Lawson had a post around 9 p.m. explaining that Leavenworth County dispatchers received information about a criminal threat near Northstar Drive and U.S. Highway 24-40.

Tonganoxie officers responded to investigate the validity of the public threat, according to the Facebook post.

Shawnee police brought their canine unit to search for anything dangerous.

Officers continue to investigate who made the call to 911, according to the social media post.