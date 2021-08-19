There were five COVID-19 related deaths reported to the Leavenworth County Health Department over six days according to LCHD statistics released Monday.

Statistics showed five deaths reported between Aug. 10 and Monday.

Among those deaths were four men and a woman. The woman and one of the men were in their 70s, while another man was in his 60s and another in his 50s. The fifth death involved a man in his 30s. LCHD reported that four of them were unvaccinated and one vaccinated.

There have been eight deaths in the county in the past two weeks, accounting for 12% of all deaths reported in the county.

There now have been 64 deaths in Leavenworth County, with 60 involving community cases and four involving Lansing Correctional Facility inmates.

The most deaths (27) have been between the ages of 65-74.

One death involved someone between 18-24, while three have been between 35-44 and two between 45-54. Additionally, 11 have been 55-64, 10 have been in the 75-84 age range and 10 have been 85 or older.

The number of new positive community cases was down by roughly 90 people from Aug. 10 to Monday.

There were 193 new positive community cases between Aug. 10 and Monday. The county had 285 new positive cases between Aug. 2 and Aug. 10.

Active cases were about the same, as there were 218 active cases as of Monday and 215 as of Aug. 10.

Tonganoxie has 14 active cases as of Monday, the same number as of Aug. 10. Overall, Tonganoxie now is at 540 positive cases.

All other Leavenworth County cities had declines in active cases, as did township groupings.

Leavenworth is at 3,006 positive cases (120 active), Lansing at 2,068 (25 active) and Basehor 690 (19 active). Fairmount, Reno, Sherman, Stranger and Tonganoxie townships, including the city of Linwood, were at 1,184 positive cases (29 active), while Alexandria, Easton, High Prairie and Kickapoo townships, including the city of Easton, are at 569 (11 active).

Of the 218 active cases, 192 involve unvaccinated people and 26 vaccinated community members. In total, nine people are being hospitalized in Leavenworth County, all of whom are unvaccinated.