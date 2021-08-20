25 years ago: Aug. 21, 1996

Kansas Congressman Pat Roberts, who is running for the U.S Senate seat being vacated by retiring Sen. Nancy Kassebaum, will make a stop in Tonganoxie today. Roberts will visit with campaign co-chairs David and Pam VanDyke from 3-4 p.m. at Bitler’s BBQ and go business to business throughout the city.

A map of Northstar Development is on the front page.

“We had been working on this thing nine months, it was Christmas, and I said, ‘it’s Christmas time, why don’t we call it Northstar,’” stated Lem Evans on the birth of what may be one of Tonganoxie’s boldest subdivision moves of the recent past, Northstar Development, LLC, located north of Tonganoxie High School across U.S. Highway 24-40.

Gov. Bill Graves wrote an editorial entitled “County fairs bring out the best of Kansas.” Farming and ranching are the backbone of our economy. We are fortunate, indeed blessed, to have such a vast and diverse history and heritage. The county fair is a big part of what makes us proud to be Kansans.

50 years ago: Aug. 12, 1971

The Fair is anticipated to have over 10,000 visitors within the next week.

The 2-3/4” rainfall almost guaranteed a high yield corn crop in a year already noted for the second highest wheat yield on record.

The First State Bank was advertising free Bank-by-mail forms allowing 24/7/365 banking.

KLWN AM 1320 and FM 1059, would be broadcasting live day and night at this year’s fair.

Murray Pharmacy was advertising back to school supplies that included Big Chief Tablets for 29 cents.

75 years ago: Aug. 22, 1946

Pat Sparks fired his shotgun Monday night at a prowler. Mr. Sparks’s residence is just east of Hunter Lumber Company and it is likely he awoke many neighbors with his warning shot.

We have no new polio cases in the county this week, so hopefully, the disease may be on decline.

Boys and girls back to school clothing is available at Pulver’s Ready to Wear, next door to the U.S. Post Office. Dresses for the little ladies and pants for the laddies are on sale at good prices.

First State Bank of Tonganoxie wants you to know that one of the protective features for patrons is their vault made like the one that preserved all the records when the atomic bomb crashed on a Hiroshima, Japan Bank. Guaranteed 100%.

A new movie will be shown at the Royal Theatre and as the mule says, “I’m not stubborn but nobody had better try to stop me from seeing ‘Down Missouri Way.’” Details will follow in future editions, but looks like you had better keep some evenings open to catch this one.

The new 1947 automobile tags are on display at the County Treasurer’s office and folks, they aren’t great. The numbers on the tags are coal black, but the background is being described as yellowish white, sickly white or dishwater white. Take your pick.

The Leavenworth County fair has secured a large carnival for citizens to enjoy. Included in the shows by the Central American Company is a feature known as a girl show. Fair secretary, George Baker remarked, “We don’t know exactly what this is but decided to sign up to get a carnival of this size and hope it is moderate enough to do no harm.” Sounds like it might be worth a visit to the show.

100 years ago: Aug. 18, 1921

The Zellner Mercantile Co. is installing a gasoline filling station in front of its hardware department.

Miss Iola Farrell is working at the telephone office taking the place of Miss Esther Lawrence, who is enjoying a two weeks vacation.

Friends Church – We had the largest crowd of young people Sunday evening that we have ever had. The Sunday School attendance has been remarkably good for the summer months.

A man was seen at the Stranger Station Saturday evening after the train had passed, acting queer, and the neighbors reported to the marshall. The man, who was a foreigner, was locked up by Marshall Love until the next train time when he bought him a ticket out of town.

125 years ago: Aug. 20, 1896

Stanwood Strays — Prof. Irving King, of the Tonganoxie Academy, has been canvassing for students in this neighborhood this week.

If the free coinage of silver will depreciate the purchasing power of a dollar, it will be serious matter for even as small a place as Tonganoxie. In the course of a year, there is a vast sum of money disbursed for wages and pensions, much more than thought, if not computed.

The greatest sum disbursed annually, of course, goes to pensioners. From a record kept by Squire Brown at the State Bank, it shows there are about 80 pensioners who receive their pay at this post office and the aggregate sum drawn every quarter exceeds $2,500 or at the rate of $10,000 per year.

The Northwest railroad disburses annually to local employees over $5,000, and the Union Pacific over $2,000. The Roller Mill pays salaries to employees of about $3,500 a year. The wages paid to others who have steady employment at various occupations amount to over $5,500. These estimates do not include school teachers, nor those who have no steady employment, but are dependent on odd jobs for a living.

The figures given above foot up $26,000, but of course are below the total annual disbursement. Just think what effect it would have on the businessmen if the purchasing power of say $30,000 is cut in two. It means the most rigid economy on the part of wage earners and pensioners and the merchant would suffer because of decreased business.