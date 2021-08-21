Archive for Saturday, August 21, 2021

PHOTOS: Tongie Tailgate at Beatty Field

The inaugural hot dog challenge at the Tonganoxie USD 464 back-to-school event wasn't much of a contest. Ketchup and mustard got tangled up in the first few yards of the 50-yard dash as relish went on to win the race easily Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at Beatty Field.

Photo by Shawn Linenberger. Enlarge photo.

By Shawn Linenberger

August 21, 2021

Tonganoxie USD 464 brought back its Tongie Tailgate after a one-year hiatus due to the earlier stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Middle school and high school teams and spirit squads, along with high school band and drill team members were recognized during the back-to-school festivities. Hot dogs, chips, cookies and water, along with sno cones, were served up at the event, which also recognized some elementary school students for efforts during the 2019-20 school year. For a photo gallery from Friday's Tongie Tailgate, click here.

