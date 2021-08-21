Tonganoxie USD 464 brought back its Tongie Tailgate after a one-year hiatus due to the earlier stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Middle school and high school teams and spirit squads, along with high school band and drill team members were recognized during the back-to-school festivities. Hot dogs, chips, cookies and water, along with sno cones, were served up at the event, which also recognized some elementary school students for efforts during the 2019-20 school year. For a photo gallery from Friday's Tongie Tailgate, click here.