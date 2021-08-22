Archive for Sunday, August 22, 2021

Tonganoxie USD 464 superintendent asking anyone in district buildings to mask up starting Monday

Here's a look at the entrance to the new Tonganoxie USD 464 offices at West Haven Baptist Church. The office will be at the church, likely for the next two years, as construction continues at Tonganoxie High School.

By Shawn Linenberger

August 22, 2021

Tonganoxie USD 464 will be asking that people wear masks while inside district buildings effective Monday.

Superintendent Loren Feldkamp’s recommendation to move away from optional masks was shared Sunday night on social media.

In his message to patrons on the district’s Facebook page, Feldkamp said the district was experiencing a sudden rise in CoVID-19 related cases of both positive and close contact tracing among Tonganoxie students.

“With our students and staff safety in mind I feel it extremely necessary to pivot away from my mask optional recommendation I made at our last Board of Education meeting,” Feldkamp said in the post. “This decision was made to ensure to provide our students the best option from having to quarantine from school and not be in the classroom. Having a large number of students and staff quarantined is not an option for me as the USD 464 Superintendent.”

He said his recommendation is based on increasing COVID-19 related Tonganoxie students in quarantine, as well as Leavenworth County Health Department and CDC recommendations.

“With that I will ask that all Tonganoxie students, staff and visitors begin wearing masks while indoors” effective Monday.

