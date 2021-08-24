A Tonganoxie man died Tuesday from injuries sustained in a motorcycle-dump truck wreck on U.S. Highway 24-40 in Tonganoxie.

The accident happened about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday near U.S. Highway 24-40 and Stone Creek Drive.

According to Kansas Highway Patrol reports, Brad Mosbrucker, 45, Topeka, was driving an International dump truck east on U.S. 24-40 when he exited a controlled construction site and made a U-turn in the Stone Creek Drive intersection against a red light.

William Guthrie, 34, Tonganoxie was riding a 2004 Yamaha motorcycle and attempted to avoid the truck, but struck the driver’s side of the dump truck.

Both vehicles came to rest in the intersection, KHP reports said.

Guthrie was taken to University of Kansas hospital where he later died from the injuries.

Mosbrucker had no apparent injuries and was wearing a seat belt, reports said.

Guthrie was wearing a helmet, according to reports.