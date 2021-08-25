Archive for Wednesday, August 25, 2021

Abdallah Shrine Demolition Derby coming this weekend to Tonganoxie

Friday night's demolition derby drew hundreds of spectators to the grandstands at the Leavenworth County Fairgrounds.

By Shawn Linenberger

August 25, 2021

The Abdallah Shriners Demolition Derby is back in Tonganoxie with a two-day event this weekend.

The demolition derby will be Friday and Saturday at the Leavenworth County Fairgrounds, 405 W. Fourth St.

Parking gates open at 5 p.m. each night, with concessions available starting at 5:30 p.m.

Arena gates open at 6 p.m. and shows will start at 7 p.m.

Parking is $5 and includes a souvenir program. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased the day of the event at the arena ticket booth.

The Abdallah Shriners sponsored a rodeo and demolition derby on Memorial Day for several years before the COVID-19 pandemic postponed it for a year. There was no rodeo this year, but the demolition derby is making its return to Tonganoxie.

For more information, visit abdallahshriners.com.

