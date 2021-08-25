The Abdallah Shriners Demolition Derby is back in Tonganoxie with a two-day event this weekend.

The demolition derby will be Friday and Saturday at the Leavenworth County Fairgrounds, 405 W. Fourth St.

Parking gates open at 5 p.m. each night, with concessions available starting at 5:30 p.m.

Arena gates open at 6 p.m. and shows will start at 7 p.m.

Parking is $5 and includes a souvenir program. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased the day of the event at the arena ticket booth.

The Abdallah Shriners sponsored a rodeo and demolition derby on Memorial Day for several years before the COVID-19 pandemic postponed it for a year. There was no rodeo this year, but the demolition derby is making its return to Tonganoxie.

For more information, visit abdallahshriners.com.