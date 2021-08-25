Archive for Wednesday, August 25, 2021
Abdallah Shrine Demolition Derby coming this weekend to Tonganoxie
August 25, 2021
The Abdallah Shriners Demolition Derby is back in Tonganoxie with a two-day event this weekend.
The demolition derby will be Friday and Saturday at the Leavenworth County Fairgrounds, 405 W. Fourth St.
Parking gates open at 5 p.m. each night, with concessions available starting at 5:30 p.m.
Arena gates open at 6 p.m. and shows will start at 7 p.m.
Parking is $5 and includes a souvenir program. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased the day of the event at the arena ticket booth.
The Abdallah Shriners sponsored a rodeo and demolition derby on Memorial Day for several years before the COVID-19 pandemic postponed it for a year. There was no rodeo this year, but the demolition derby is making its return to Tonganoxie.
For more information, visit abdallahshriners.com.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment