It’s go time for the Tonganoxie High boys soccer team.

THS gets the season started Friday with a road contest against Kansas City Christian.

It’s a new era for Tonganoxie, as Tonganoxie native Michael Barnes takes over the program.

He replaces Jon Orndorff, who stepped down after four years leading the boys program. Orndorff helped Barnes in the spring with the girls program before moving to Nebraska.

Barnes was hired to lead both the girls and boys programs, so this is debut No. 2 with the Chieftains.

Barnes, who coached recreation commission and club soccer for years, will look to keep the boys team in its winning ways.

THS went 8-7-2 last season after falling to Bishop Miege in the playoffs for a second straight year.

This season, Barnes is joined by assistant Mandi Duggan, who joins the THS staff after a standout career playing down the road at the University of Kansas.

“I like that we have some good returning seniors and juniors that are pickup up a lot of the slack of where the exiting seniors last year,” Barnes said. “I don’t think we’re going to miss a beat going from last season to this season.”

THS went 11-5 in 2020, winning a regional championship along the way.

Tonganoxie will begin the 2021 season when the Chieftains take on KC Christian at 6:45 p.m. Friday at Johnson County Community College. The season continues with a 6:30 p.m. Tuesday match in Roeland Park against Bishop Miege.

The Chieftains' first home match is next week. THS will play Maur Hill Mount Academy at 6 p.m. Sept. 2 at Beatty Field.

The Mirror will be profiling THS teams with season previews next week, along with a more in-depth look at THS boys soccer and a recap from Friday.