Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Tonganoxie Days took place on the second Saturday in June.

Now the event will be in September, as this year’s festivities will be Sept. 17 and 18 in downtown Tonganoxie. The event also will have a sunflower feel in honor of the Sunflower Stroll, which had been another Tonganoxie festival in September in recent years.

Meanwhile, the Plein Air Art Festival will be Sept. 30-Oct. 3 in the downtown area as well. The Tonganoxie Arts Commission sponsors the art festival, while Tonganoxie Business Association is organizing Tonganoxie Days.