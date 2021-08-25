Archive for Wednesday, August 25, 2021
Gambino’s matches donations in school supplies drive for Tonganoxie schools
August 25, 2021
Gambino’s in Tonganoxie collected school supply donations, matched the donations and then gave them to Tonganoxie schools recently.
Gambino’s owners Ryan and Jamie Boden delivered school supplies to Tonya Phillips, Tonganoxie USD 464 assistant superintendent, and Denise Bixby, academy coordinator for Genesis Schools.
