Gambino’s matches donations in school supplies drive for Tonganoxie schools

Gambino’s in Tonganoxie collected school supply donations, matched the donations and then gave them to Tonganoxie schools recently. Gambino’s owners Ryan and Jamie Boden delivers school supplies to Tonya Phillips, Tonganoxie USD 464 assistant superintendent.

By Shawn Linenberger

August 25, 2021

Gambino’s owners Ryan and Jamie Boden delivered school supplies to Tonya Phillips, Tonganoxie USD 464 assistant superintendent, and Denise Bixby, academy coordinator for Genesis Schools.

Gambino’s in Tonganoxie collected school supply donations, matched the donations and then gave them to Tonganoxie schools recently.Pictured with supplies is Denise Bixby, academy coordinator for Genesis Schools.

