Genesis Christian Academy is experiencing a jump of nearly 30 students in enrollment from last year.

GCA has 70 students in grades K-6 this year. That’s up from 43 a year ago, according to Denise Bixby, academy coordinator. Classes started a week ago at Genesis.

The preschool program also is seeing an increase this year, going from about 30 students a year ago to roughly 40 at the start of the 2021-22 school year.

“We have really been able to increase the number of families we’re reaching, and children. and we’re very very happy about that,” Bixby said Monday.

GCA has added three new staff members at the academy (two classroom teachers and a paraprofessional) and another teacher in the preschool.

“More children means more staff,” Bixby said.

Returning visitors also will notice some cosmetic changes at the school, as there is new carpet and fresh paint in the Family Life Center at the campus on Washington Street adjacent to Tonganoxie Christian Church.

“It looks really, really great and fresh,” Bixby explained. “We’re appreciative that the church could do that. It’s not only for us but for church programs, too.”

She said the updates were part of an ongoing project the church has in place.

“There was a lot of purging going on over the summer,” Bixby said with a laugh.

Genesis continues to attract students from Tonganoxie and surrounding communities. This year’s enrollment also has students from Basehor, Bonner Springs, Leavenworth and Lawrence.

Like other schools, GCA continues to navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic. Bixby said masks are optional at the school, but students are required to wear masks for a number of days if a classmate is found to have COVID-19.

Bixby said she felt “very blessed” about GCA’s new school year and increased enrollment.

The academic year has gotten off to a fast start. GCA had a back-to-school event Aug. 15 and then the first day of school with a half-day Wednesday, Aug. 18. The Eileen’s cookie dough fundraiser started Monday and will wrap up next week when cookie dough orders are due. The deadline is Tuesday, which is students’ first day back after Labor Day.

Grandparents Day for preschool is Sept. 16 and Grandparents Day for GCA students is Sept. 17, with early dismissal at noon. The school’s annual fall festival will be in October.

The first meeting of the new school year for the Genesis Schools Board will be 6:30 p.m. Sept. 6 at Room ED-113. Meetings are open to Genesis Schools parents. Board meetings are the first Monday of each month.