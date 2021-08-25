The Leavenworth County Health Department is monitoring 240 active cases as of Monday.

There were 244 new positive cases and 222 community recoveries from Aug. 16 to Monday, according to LCHD statistics.

Of the new cases, 209 involved unvaccinated people and 35 involved vaccinated residents.

Four people currently were being hospitalized as of Monday, with all being unvaccinated patients.

There were 218 active cases as of Aug. 16 numbers.

LCHD again will be offering walk-in vaccinations this week, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at the health department, 500 Eisenhower Street in Leavenworth.