Wildlife rehabilitation center needs donations, volunteers

Operation Wildlife is reaching out to the community to help fill the cupboards for their temporary animal residents.



With approximately 300 animals currently in its care and a spending need of about $150 a week on just produce, the organization can use help. Walmart gift cards of any denomination are particularly helpful to fill the fresh produce needs.



You can also donate towards the purchase of rodents.

In addition to donations, the non-profit is looking for a few new volunteers as many of the summer volunteers have returned to college.

For more information on donating or volunteering, call 785-542-3625.

Train returning to area

Union Pacific’s Big Boy No. 4014, world’s largest steam engine, is finishing up its 2021 tour to celebrate the history of railroads and the communities Union Pacific serves. The tour began on Aug. 5 in Wyoming and has traveled through Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Texas.

The train is scheduled to pass through the Linwood area on the morning of Sept. 2. The nearest location to see the train up close will be during a brief whistle stop in Lawrence from 10:15-10:35 a.m. that day.

For more information, visit up.com/heritage/steam/schedule/index.htm.