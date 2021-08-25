Tonganoxie City Council next will meet on Sept. 7.

The Council normally meets the first and third Monday of each month, but the governing body will meet on a Tuesday next month because the first Monday is Labor Day and city offices are closed that day.

Council meetings take place at the new council chambers at Third and Bury streets. Meetings also are broadcast on the city’s YouTube page.

For more information about upcoming meetings, including agendas, visit tonganoxie.org.