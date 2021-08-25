Archive for Wednesday, August 25, 2021

Next Tonganoxie City Council meeting to fall on a Tuesday

Tonganoxie City Council members meet Jan. 19 at the new council chambers at the former library, 303 Bury St.

Photo by Shawn Linenberger. Enlarge photo.

Tonganoxie City Council members meet Jan. 19 at the new council chambers at the former library, 303 Bury St.

By Shawn Linenberger

August 25, 2021

Tonganoxie City Council next will meet on Sept. 7.

The Council normally meets the first and third Monday of each month, but the governing body will meet on a Tuesday next month because the first Monday is Labor Day and city offices are closed that day.

Council meetings take place at the new council chambers at Third and Bury streets. Meetings also are broadcast on the city’s YouTube page.

For more information about upcoming meetings, including agendas, visit tonganoxie.org.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment