Tonganoxie police continue to investigate a criminal threat involving explosives Thursday night.

People evacuated a neighborhood near U.S. Highway 24-40 on Thursday night after a criminal threat was called into dispatch.

A call came into Leavenworth County dispatch around 6 p.m. of the threat involving explosives, according to Tonganoxie police Chief Greg Lawson.

The threat focused on the area near the retail center that includes Dollar General in the Northstar neighborhood near U.S. Highway 24-40.

The Tonganoxie Police Department, in a social media post Thursday night, asked people to avoid the area near Dollar General and Sonic. Police also offered Cornerstone Family Worship up the road as a safe location to go for people in the neighborhood as increased law enforcement presence was in the area. Roads in the neighborhood were blocked off early Thursday evening.

“We wanted to make sure that we told residents in the area what was going on for the sake of transparency,” Lawson said Monday. “Just that we were performing an investigation near the business district and to stay away from there.”

Streets were blocked off in the area for roughly two hours.

Shawnee police provided a K-9 unit as officers assessed the validity of the threat. No explosives were found Thursday, but the investigation continues as law enforcement officials try to determine who called in the threat to 911.

If anyone has information about the call, validity of the call or who made the call, call 913-474-TIPS, Lawson said.