Tonganoxie Public LIbrary names new director
August 25, 2021
Max Wirestone’s title at Tonganoxie Public Library no longer has “interim” at the beginning.
The library announced earlier this month that Wirestone was appointed as the library’s newest director.
Wirestone was serving on staff as office administrator and circulation desk supervisor when he was named interim director.
He replaces former director Nicole Holifield.
