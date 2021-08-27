Tonganoxie High athletics events again will have some stipulations for attendance as the COVID-19 pandemic trudges on into the fall.

THS activities director Cody Witte provided guidelines in an update posted earlier this week at tongienation.org, the school’s athletics website.

There won’t be any attendance limitations at this time, but spectators will be required to wear masks at indoor events and should socially distance as much as possible.

Concessions will be available at THS home events, and athletes will be required to wear masks during indoor contests if they’re not actively participating in the game or match.

Here is the full policy rundown that Witte shared on the website:

Athletes

• For indoor activities, athletes will NOT be required to wear a mask while actively participating. However, they will be required to wear a mask when they are not actively participating. For example, if they are sitting on the bench while their teammates are playing, they WILL need to wear a mask.

• For outdoor activities, athletes will NOT be required to wear a mask.

Spectators

• For indoor activities, spectators WILL be required to wear masks at all times. For outdoor activities, spectators will NOT be required to wear masks.

• Spectators should socially distance as much as possible.

Concessions

• For outdoor activities, concessions WILL be available.

• For indoor activities, concessions WILL be available.

Attendance limitations

• There will NOT be attendance limitations at events.

Please note

• All guidelines are subject to change based on local conditions and BOE decisions.

• Other sites may have more strict guidelines that will need to be followed by our teams.

• Thank you in advance for your support and compliance in these efforts, which assist us with continuing to safely participate in extra-curricular activities at THS.