Tonganoxie High football will be hosting a preseason jamboree Friday as it prepares for the new season.

THS, along with Paola, Olathe Northwest and Lansing, will scrimmage each other starting at 7 p.m.

Tonganoxie played in a similar preseason jamboree two years ago in Lansing. There wasn’t a jamboree last year.

If fans can’t attend Friday’s exhibition, they can catch the season opener the following week.

THS battles Basehor-Linwood at 7 p.m. Sept. 3 at Beatty Field before visiting Louisburg the following Saturday.

Tonganoxie is back home Sept. 17 against Paola and then on the road Sept. 24 at Eudora and then Oct. 1 at Piper.

Spring Hill then comes to town Oct. 8 for the Chieftains’ homecoming game before THS is back on the road Oct. 15 at Bonner Springs.

The season finale is Oct. 22 against Ottawa.

Tonganoxie looks to make it six consecutive winning seasons this fall. The Chieftains went 9-2 last year after registering their best season in program history the year before after finishing 10-2.

THS also has three league titles included in the current stretch.

Tonganoxie won the final Kaw Valley League championship in 2017 and then was co-champions in 2018 in the Frontier League before winning a second Frontier League title in 2019. That team went undefeated in the regular season.