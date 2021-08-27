Boys soccer is the first Tonganoxie High team to open the season this year, but other squads soon will be getting the regular season slate started.

Tonganoxie High girls golf opening the 2021 campaign with a 3 p.m. tee time Monday with a tournament in Ottawa, while THS volleyball opens the season at 5 p.m. Tuesday at home with a triangular against De Soto and Piper.

Football is at home later in the week. Basehor-Linwood comes to town Sept. 3 with a 7 p.m. kickoff against Basehor-Linwood.

THS cross country opens the season at 9 a.m. Sept. 4 with a dual against Lansing. Cross country will run at the Leavenworth County Fairgrounds.