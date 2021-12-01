Archive for Wednesday, December 1, 2021
St. James wins 2nd straight 4A title; 5 teams defend crowns overall
St. James Academy has its second straight state title.
The Thunder won the Class 4A football title Saturday with a 28-21 victory against Andover Central at Hummer Sports Complex in Topeka. SJA finished the season 9-4, while Andover Central finished at 11-2. It was one of eight state championships decided Saturday across the state.
The Thunder’s victory also marked the eighth straight year a private school has won the state title at the 4A level. Bishop Miege won the previous six, From 2014-17, 4A was split into two divisions, with Miege winning all four Division I titles. The format switched back to one class in 2018.
In total, five teams successfully defended their state titles, with one winning for a third straight year.
Blue Valley Northwest, meanwhile, won its first state title with a resounding 41-21 victory against defending champion Derby at Emporia State’s Welch Stadium. Northwest finished off the year at 12-1, while previously unbeaten Derby finished 11-1. The Panthers had won the last three 6A state titles and five of the last six heading into Saturday’s game. Derby was runner-up in 2017, so the Panthers have now played in seven straight title games.
Mill Valley won its third consecutive state title with a 28-14 victory against Maize in the 5A title tilt at Pittsburg State’s Carnie Smith Stadium.
Andale capped a perfect 13-0 season with a 53-0 shutout victory against Frontenac in the 3A championship at Hutchinson Community College’s Gowans Stadium in Hutchinson. Andale won its third straight state title and has gone a perfect 38-0 in those three seasons. AHS also was runner-up to Bishop Miege in 2017 in 4A. Andale’s last loss was Nov. 16, 2021 — the team is 61-2 during the last five seasons.
Rossville has now won back-to-back 2A state titles after defeating Beloit (9-4) by a 35-12 score at USD 305 District Stadium in Salina. The Bulldogs finished off their second perfect season in a row, going 13-0 again in 2021. Rossville’s last loss was Nov. 8, 2019, in the playoffs when the Bulldogs lost to eventual state champion Nemaha Central, 29-21, in overtime, in Seneca.
Fort Hays State’s Lewis Field was the site of Saturday’s 1A championship. In a battle of unbeatens, Olpe took care of Inman, 35-6. The Eagles capped off a 13-0 season, while the Teutons finished at 12-1. Olpe joined Rossville in winning back-to-back seasons with perfect 13-0 records both years. Olpe’s last loss was Nov. 15, 2019, against eventual state champion Centralia in the playoffs. The Panthers won that game, 22-20.
Both 8-Player Divisions I and II championships were played at Fischer Field in Newton.
Meade defeated Little River, 22-14, in a battle of unbeatens in Division I, while Axtell won Division II with a 44-18 victory against Wheatland (Grinnell). Meade won its fourth state title and first since 2012, while Axtell won its second state crown. The Eagles won their first title in 1993.
