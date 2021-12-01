Tonganoxie High girls basketball might want to take a “small but mighty” mentality into the 2021-22 season.

Tonganoxie is “small” as in numbers at practice and on the court come game nights. THS has 19 players out this season, and 12 are underclassmen.

“We’re struggling with depth right now and not having a ton of girl out right now,” THS coach Mitch Loomis explained. “But I’m pretty pleased with the effort and a heavy senior class that has played a lot of minutes for four years, so we’re excited about that.”

The two seniors with the most experience are Raegan Seba and Emma Sunderland, with Hattie Baldock, Lauren Bottary, Brooklyn Lang and Chyanne Aaron also back for their final season.

Sierra Innis is the lone junior this year, while Julianna Johnson, Laikyn Bennet, Sage Isaacs, Emiline Liebeno, Macey Llynne, Makayla Smith and Maria Sneed filling out this year’s sophomore class. Freshman on the team are Josie Thomas, Kayla Thornton, Karalynn Johnson, Aubrey Padfield and Macie Murray.

“I think we have the potential to shoot the ball well from outside, which really helps the girls game especially,” Loomis said. “I like our there guards’ ability to step out and do that.

“Hattie Baldock has been pretty good through first practices for Morgan’s spot from last year as our featured big.”

Loomis was referencing Morgan Brusven, a senior a year ago who provided a presence inside along with fellow senior Ashtin Barnes. Emily Crowley, Kyile Rickard and Monique Johnson also were seniors a year ago.

The Chieftains won’t be easing into the schedule this year.

They open Friday against Louisburg, the No. 5 team in the Kansas Basketball Coaches Association preseason poll for 4A and also have No. 9 Eudora (4A) on the road on Dec. 17 and No. 4 Lansing (5A) on Dec. 21 on the road. There’s also a home game Tuesday against Atchison and road game Dec. 14 against Turner in Kansas City, Kan., before winter break.

THS went 5-16 a year ago after going 4-17 in 2019-20.

Loomis is in his third year at the helm for Tonganoxie. The Chieftains’ last winning season was 2012-13 when THS went 15-8. The Chieftains have had their share of dominant teams, including some that made state runs.

Tonganoxie showed progress in 2020-21, including a few games that the team got down early but clawed back on a few occasions before eventually losing. For instance, THS was down against perennial power Piper by 20, but stormed back and took the lead in the third quarter before eventually dropping that game to the Pirates.

“I think all things considered we’re right where the plan is supposed to be,” Loomis said. “We were really competitive in a lot of games last year.

“Our goal this year is to figure out how to win those games. This is the year with a big senior class to turn that around and get on the right side of a bunch of those games.”