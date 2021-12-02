This year’s Festival of Trees Party and Christmas Tree Lighting Celebration will be 4-6 p.m. Saturday. Activities start at 4 p.m. with a party at the fire house in the downtown area.

There will be free food, music, door prizes, caroling and a visit from Santa Claus.

The Festival of Trees then will officially be lit at 6 p.m.

Everyone is welcome to put up a tree in Luse (downtown City) Park, of your own creation. Setup and removal will be the responsibility of the tree owner.

Set up now and be ready for the lighting by Friday. Trees must be secured. Owner will be liable for damages. Trees must be removed from the park by Jan. 12.

Refreshments and door prizes for this event are donated by local businesses and folks who want this to be a special occasion for the community.

Donations to this year’s festival of lights ceremony and party can be delivered to McLouth City Hall. If you have questions, call Mary at 913- 796-6921 or Kim at 913-796-6411.

