Tonganoxie 5th-grader to play in AP All-American Bowl game Sunday near St. Louis
December 2, 2021
A Tonganoxie youth football player will be competing this weekend in an all-star football game near St. Louis.
Kaiden Glavin will be participating in the Advanced Performance All-American Bowl starting Friday with a combine that Division I coaches will run. There will be practice Saturday and then the game at noon Sunday in Festus, Mo., which is just south of St. Louis. Kaiden, a Tonganoxie Elementary School fifth-grader, was selected as a running back.
Players selected for the event must be nominated by opposing coaches or anyone not from the nominee’s home team.
A selection committee then determines who will participate in the game. Nominees also had to submit highlight videos as part of the selection process.
