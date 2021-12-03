A GoFundMe page continues for Jose Arellano-Rascon, a Tonganoxie man killed last month in a double homicide shooting that also involved a Tonganoxie woman.

Karina Arellano, one of Jose’s five children, started the crowd source page Nov. 23. So far, the page has raised $1,740 of a $15,000 goal to cover funeral and memorial costs.

Jose Arellano, 42, and Angelo Cornacchio, 45, were victims of a double homicide shooting early Nov. 20 in Olathe.

Multiple Kansas City news outlets reported on the shooting, which took place early that Saturday morning in Olathe.

Santiago and Arellano-Rascon were found shot inside a vehicle around 1:30 a.m. after officers responded to a report of shots being fired near the 1000 block of East Frederickson Drive in Olathe, the Kansas City Star reported.

The next day, Sgt. Joel Yeldell, a spokesperson with the Olathe police department, released a photo of the suspect vehicle, a gray Ford F-150.

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying the truck. The vehicle has a covered bed, tinted windows, six-starred wheels and running boards under the doors. Anyone who sees a truck matching the description should call 911 and should not approach the vehicle.

“The public information is going to be a key part of this investigation,” Yeldell said in the Star’s report.

Cornacchio’s family established a GoFundMe page Nov. 21. That page raised $4,965. Daughter Angela Paez, one of Cornacchio’s four children, created the page. On Nov. 23, she posted on the page that the family decided to close the fund, saying that enough money was collected for her mother. Cornacchio’s other children: Yuly, 21, Sophie, 17, and Jacob, 8.

Arellano, who also was known as “Woody,” leaves behind five children, Daniel, 24, Ivan, 21, Karina, 20, Isbell, 15, Alex, 14 and a granddaughter, according to the GoFundMe page.