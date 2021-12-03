Linwood library events for December

• First Friday Lunch and Learn | Kansas Weather in Life, Literature and Photography noon–1 p.m. Friday

In partnership with Humanities Kansas, LCL will host “Kansas Weather in Life, Literature, and Photography,” a presentation and discussion by Caryn Mirriam-Goldberg. It’s part of Humanities Kansas’ Movement of Ideas Speakers Bureau, featuring presentations and workshops designed to share stories that inspire, spark conversation that inform and generate insights that strengthen civic engagement.

When it comes to talking about the weather, we have a lot to say in Kansas, and for good reason: not only is our weather some of the most dramatic in the world, but our relationship to weather shapes how we see ourselves.

This presentation opens with weather chaser Stephen Locke’s vibrant images of Kansas weather paired with poetry by contemporary Kansas writers inspired by the drama that unfolds in the Kansas sky. Audience members will have an opportunity to share their own weather-related stories and striking images through a short 10-minute writing prompt that will lead into a discussion about how the weather influences our lives, our understanding of the natural world, & what it means to be a Kansan.

Call the library or email director@linwoodlibrary.org to RSVP; limited space available!

• Santa Visit | Noon–2 p.m. Saturday outside

This year drive around the library for a Santa photo opportunity, Craft-to-Go and book giveaway.

• Movie Night | The Grinch 6 p.m. Dec. 10; 6:30 p.m. movie start

Join the library for an evening with everyone’s favorite grump.

This is an interactive screening of the holiday classic “The Grinch” at which participants are invited to interact with each other and the movie throughout the film. Be prepared to sing along and encourage the Grinch to have a change of heart for the Whos.

• Gingerbread House Decorating Party | Ages 12 and younger, 6-7 p.m. Dec. 20

The library will provide the house and decorating supplies, you bring the creativity.

Children 6 and younger are required to have an adult to help them. Call the library to RSVP; limited space available.

— Mary Pawlowski is programming and marketing coordinator at Linwood Community Library.