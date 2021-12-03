Archive for Friday, December 3, 2021

Visiting Nurses to offer flu shots next week at Tonganoxie Public Library

Photo by Shawn Linenberger. Enlarge photo.

By Shawn Linenberger

December 3, 2021

Visiting Nurses will provide a flu shot clinic from 5-6:30 p.m. Dec. 9 at Tonganoxie Public Library.

The senior high dose also will be available while supplies last that day at the library, 217 E. Fourth St.

Shots are free with Medicare Part B or $40 without (available for anyone 18 or older. Anyone wanting to take advantage of the shot clinic should bring a valid identification and a Medicare Card, if applicable.

Visiting Nurses follows all CDC infection control recommendations. Visitors should take their temperatures before arriving for the clinic. They’re also asked to wear a face mask and a short-sleeve shirt. Masks will be provided if visitors do not bring them.

For questions about the flu shot clinic, email kimd@tonganoxielibrary.org. To learn more about Visiting Nurses Association, visit kansasvna.org.

