Preseason polls aren’t always the best indicators of the elite basketball teams in the state, but the Tonganoxie High boys basketball definitely looked like it could be a top team after Friday night’s performance in the team’s season opener.

Tonganoxie played at a high level early against Louisburg, scoring 22 points in the first quarter and never really looking back.

The Chieftains, ranked No. 3 in the preseason Kansas Basketball Coaches Association poll, defeated the No. 2 Wildcats, 61-48, Friday at THS.

Tonganoxie had a 22-6 lead after the first quarter and then Louisburg started to claw back a bit and stay somewhat even. THS had a 35-17 lead at half, but Louisburg again responded in the third quarter, getting the deficit down to 10 before Andrew Willson connected on two three-pointers late in the third quarter that was part of a 12-0 Tonganoxie run. The teams were even in the third quarter (11-11) and Louisburg scored 21 in the fourth, but THS was able to hold on for the 13-point victory and improve to 1-0 on the season after the Frontier League game.

Willson finished with a double-double, as the senior scored 19 points and brought down 12 rebounds. He had three three-pointers on the night, while fellow senior Zane Novtoney had two on his way to 12 points. Senior Cuyler Kietzmann also was in double-figures with 13 for THS.

Louisburg senior Maverick Rockers led all Wildcats with 15 points. He also had three three-pointers for LHS.

Tonganoxie now directs its attention to Atchison. The Phoenix (1-0) will be in town Tuesday for a non-conference tilt. AHS opened the season Thursday with a 52-49 road victory against Heritage Christian Academy in Olathe.

TONGANOXIE GIRLS CAN'T OVERCOME SLOW START

The storyline for Tonganoxie High girls basketball last season sometimes included a familiar plot. Get behind early, but rally later in the game before falling short.

The story unfortunately unfolded that way again in the season opener this year.

Louisburg shut out THS in the first quarter while building a 13-point lead.

The Chieftains then proceeded to outscore the Wildcats in each of the next three quarters, but it wouldn’t be enough.

LHS held on for a 36-27 victory and handed Tonganoxie its first loss in the process.

Brooklyn Lang led Tonganoxie with 10 points. She had two three-pointers on the night. Fellow seniors Raegan Seba and Emma Sunderland each had a three-pointer for THS as well. Louisburg junior Emma Prettyman led all scorers with 16.

Tonganoxie’s next game will bet Tuesday when Atchison comes to town. The Phoenix are 1-0 on the season after winning, 45-40, Thursday against Heritage Christian Academy on the road.

BOX SCORES

THS boys 61, Louisburg 48

Score by quarters

Louisburg 6 11 11 21 — 48

Tonganoxie 22 13 11 15 — 61

Individual scoring

LHS — Mack Newell 7, Michael Seuerling 10, Maverick Rockers 15, Weston Guetterman 2, Hunter Rogers 3, Colyer Wingfield 11.

THS — Isaiah Holthaus 4, Alex Crowley 2, Cuyler Kietzmann 13, Andrew Willson 19, Caleb Clark 5, Mikey Conroy 6, Zane Novotney 12

Louisburg girls 36, Tonganoxie 27

Score by quarters

Louisburg 13 8 10 5 — 36

Tonganoxie 0 9 11 7 —27

Individual scoring

LHS — Emma Lohse 2, Brianne Kuhlman 2, Delaney Wright 3, Adyson Ross 5, Delanie Tally 1, Jordan Mynsted 11, Emma Prettyman 16, Sierra Hahn 2.

THS — Hattie Baldock 3, Emma Sunderland 3, Raegan Seba 7, Brooklyn Lang 10, Chyanne Aaron 2, Sage Isaacs 2.

222