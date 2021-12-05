Tonganoxie High girls wrestling placed 10th at Saturday’s Spring Hill Invitational.

THS had several wrestlers place at the tournament.

Madison Daniels won first place against a limited field in the 101-pound division. She pinned Spring Hill’s Averi Cochran in 33 seconds and then pinned her again in 50 seconds in Round 2.

Abigail Starcher placed fifth at 109, but was unable to get a victory.

Taylor Lux placed fourth in the 115-120B division. She pinned Ottawa’s Allie Dillon in 41 seconds and then pinned Olathe Northwest’s Delaney Johns in 34 seconds.

Shawnee Mission West’s Iona Shah-Luster pinned Lux in 47 seconds in the semifinal.

She then placed fourth after losing to Holton’s Piper Robinson in the second period (2:18).

Holly Bates won seventh after going 2-2 in the 126-pound division, while Sydney Shephard went 1-2 at 155.

At 170, Grace Stean placed sixth with a 3-2 record and Kendall Smart placed seventh with a 1-2 record.

And in the 191-pound division, Ann Trochtop placed seventh. She went 2-2 and placed seventh after pinning Shawnee Mission West’s Lyrissa Peilker (1:32).

Holly Colvert, Tonganoxie's two-time state medalist, didn't compete Saturday. She was representing THS in an honors choir event Saturday in Topeka.

Fellow Frontier League member Paola won the Spring Hill invite with 138 points.

Holton and Frontier League member Spring Hill tied for second with 132.

Gardner-Edgerton finished fourth (123) and Olathe Northwest fifth (98).

Pittsburg comes Thursday to Tonganoxie for a dual. THS then heads south for a mixer Friday at Santa Fe Trail near Carbondale. The home dual starts at 5 p.m. and the road mixer at 4 p.m.

Team scores