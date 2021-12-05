Tonganoxie High boys wrestling placed sixth in its first tournament of the season Saturday at the Gardner-Edgerton Invitational.

THS finished in the top half of the loaded tournament that also attracts teams from four other states. There were 15 teams at the meet from Texas, Oklahoma, Iowa and Kentucky, as well as several from Kansas.

Grayson Sonntag led the Chieftains with a second-place finish in the 138-pound division.

Sonntag won a 22-6 technical fall against Salina (Okla.) wrestler, 22-6, and then pinned Dodge City’s Rudy Hernandez in the second period (2:15) and then Southeast Polk (Iowa) wrestler And on Trout in the first period (1:16). He defeated Eli Peyton from Paducah Tilghman (Ky.) by fall (1:11) before losing in the championship match, 5-2, to Kade Moore from Allen (Texas).

Braeden Moore and Gabe Bailey, meanwhile, both placed third for THS.

Moore defeated Olathe North’s Cael Alderman, 7-3, in the consolation finals at 126. To get to the third-place match, he defeated Allen’s Javen Jackson Bey, 8-4, and then pinned St. James Academy’s Patrick Foley 25 seconds into their match before slipping past St. Thomas Aquinas’s Kaden Allen, 9-8.

In the semifinals, he lost by major decision, 13-5, to Broken Arrow (Okla.) wrestler Parker Witcraft.

At 182, Gabe Bailey defeated Salina’s Blair Chancellor by major decision, 11-3, and pinned Manhattan’s TJ Tiede in the second period (3:12) and Aquinas’ Luke Hancock in the third period (5:30). Bailey lost a 7-1 match to Allen’s Ryan Nichols in the championship semifinals, but bounced back for bronze with a 6-0 victory against Broken Arrow’s Michael Cook.

Tonganoxie also got a fourth-place finish from Hunter Benedict at 220.

Benedict pinned Salina’s Bobby Silva 20 seconds into the first match and then defeated Dodge City’s Santonio Turner, 9-4. After a bye, Benedict was pinned with just 3 seconds left in regulation in the championship bracket to Broken Arrow’s Elijah Haynes. Edmond Memorial (Okla.) wrestler Carsten Mower defeated Benedict in the consolation finals by fall late in the first period (1:48).

Colton Brusven turned in a fifth-place performance at 160. He pinned Gardner-Edgerton’s Broque Moore in the third period (5:02) in the first round. After a bye, he lost to Southeast Polk’s Carson Martinson by fall in the first period (0:56), but bounced back with a 4-2 sudden victory against Broken Arrow’s Bryce Jones in the consolation bracket and then defeated Goddard’s Steven Halland, 6-1, in the fifth-place match.

Cooper Jones closed out the day with a second fifth-place finish. at 285 (fifth). The THS senior lost by fall (2:17) in the first round to Southeast Polk’s Cooper Martinson and by a 10-4 decision in the second round to Broken Arrow’s Jacob Brammer. After a Round 3 bye, he bounced back with a 2-1 victory against Dodge City’s Edgar Hernandez in Round 4 and then won the fifth-place match by fall. He pinned Goddard’s Esau Kates-Murguia 56 seconds into the match.

THS placed sixth as a team with 123.5 points in the 15-team tournament. Allen won the meet with 259.5 points, while Broken Arrow placed second (256.5) and Southeast Polk (Iowa) third (251). Goddard was the top Kansas team with 146.5.

Others competing for Tonganoxie were Jordan Bauswell at 106 (seventh), Presley Herrig at 113 (10th), Will Addie at 120 (ninth), Noah Bailey at 132 (seventh), Thomas Messersmith at 145 (14th), Connor Bruch at 152 (11th) and Wyatt Harris at 195 (ninth).

Tonganoxie opened the season with a 48-32 dual victory Wednesday against Bonner Springs at BSHS.

Tonganoxie has another dual this Thursday at home against Pittsburg. Matches start at 5 p.m. And two days later, the team will be at the Shawnee Mission Northwest meet. Matchest start at 9 a.m. Saturday. Other teams there will be SM Northwest, Olathe Northwest, Olathe East, Shawnee Mission North, Leavenworth, Blue Valley Northwest, Liberty North, Fort Osage, Park Hill South, Blue Valley North, Shawnee Mission East, Bonner Springs and Shawnee Mission West.

