It’s almost time to step back in time for a longstanding Tonganoxie tradition.

The Tonganoxie Vocal Music Department will celebrate the 20th annual Madrigal Feaste with two dinner performances Saturday at Tonganoxie Middle School, 824 Washington St. Tonganoxie middle and high school students will put on the shows at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. that day. Reservations are required and can be made by calling THS at 913-416-1460.

Guests will enter “the castle” for the merrie olde England pageantry through TMS’ south doors.

The procession of singers will open the shows before the hoisting of the hearty toast from the wassail bowl.

Next will be the procession of servants with the flaming dessert and then the singing of the royal concert.

Organizers canceled last year’s Feaste due to earlier stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event normally is a two-night affair, but this year’s Madrigal Feaste is being offered in two condensed shows on the same day.

Free photos with Santa available Friday

Magdalenas at the Depot is offering free photos with Santa from 6-8 p.m. Friday.

Visitors can bring their cameras so their families can take pictures with Santa Claus at the business, 429 S. Main.

Breakfast with Santa is Saturday at TES

Rise and shine and have breakfast with Santa from 9-11 a.m. Saturday at the Tonganoxie Elementary School commons area., 1180 S. East St.

For $5 per person, youths get biscuits and gravy and either milk or juice and a digital photo with Santa.

There also will be a silent auction with baskets for visitors to bid on during breakfast with Santa.

All proceeds will go toward the Tonganoxie High School junior class for the after-prom party next spring.

Christmas Jubilee coming to 304 Venue

Gift wrapping, pictures with Santa, hot chocolate and Messenger coffee, a bake sale and children’s crafts and activities all will be offered Saturday at 304 Venue’s Christmas Jubilee.

The event space, at 304 E. Fourth St. will offer the festivities from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. that day.

Tonganoxie United Methodist Church operates the event space, which also will be home to Grounded Coffeehouse starting later this winter.

Toy drive for Children’s Mercy taking place at THS events

Tonganoxie High School‘s Big Red pep club is collecting donations for a Children’s Mercy Toy Drive. Toys can be dropped off at each THS home event in December (basketball and wrestling). The items can be dropped off at the ticket admissions table at the sporting events.

Items cannot be used if they contain latex or toxins, nerf guns, swords, lightsabers, knives or bow and arrows.

In addition, the toys should not be gift wrapped. A date to deliver the toys is being set up.

Big Red will be collecting the toys through Dec. 20.

Where are the best spots to view Christmas lights in the area?

More and more families are getting in the spirit of creating light shows to music.

What are the best places in Tonganoxie and the surrounding areas to see the best Clark Griswold-esque decorations and light shows?

Send your suggestions to Mirror editor Shawn F. Linenberger at slinenberger@tonganoxiemirror.com.

Angel Tree ornaments all claimed at library

Patrons picked up all of the ornaments on the Angel Tree at Tonganoxie Public Library.

Families took the various ornaments with wish lists from senior citizens and then are bringing back the gifts unwrapped by Monday to the library. Library staff then will get the gifts to the seniors.

Residents can help make senior citizens’ holiday season brighter with a visit to the Angel Tree at Tonganoxie Public Library.

Read more about December library program offerings on page 4A.

Festival of Trees continues in McLouth

Anyone wanting to visit the McLouth Festival of Trees can do so into January.

A kickoff celebration took place this past weekend, but the various decorated trees will remain lit through the holiday season at the downtown park on Union Street in McLouth.