It’s almost time to step back in time for a longstanding Tonganoxie tradition.

The Tonganoxie Vocal Music Department will celebrate the 20th annual Madrigal Feaste with two dinner performances Saturday at Tonganoxie Middle School, 824 Washington St. Tonganoxie middle and high school students will put on the shows at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. that day. Reservations are required and can be made by calling THS at 913-416-1460.

Guests will enter “the castle” for the merrie olde England pageantry through TMS’ south doors.

The procession of singers will open the shows before the hoisting of the hearty toast from the wassail bowl.

Next will be the procession of servants with the flaming dessert and then the singing of the royal concert.

Organizers canceled last year’s Feaste due to earlier stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event normally is a two-night affair, but this year’s Madrigal Feaste is being offered in two condensed shows on the same day.