Tonganoxie will have a butterfly garden thanks to a local Boy Scout who plans to create the space at Tonganoxie Public Library as part of an Eagle Scout project.

Boy Scout Troop 3057 member Christian Secrest spoke to the Tonganoxie City Council on Monday during the council’s regular meeting.

Secrest has been working with city officials in creating the space. It received its final approval during the meeting.

The garden will be created near the southeast entrance to the library, 217 E. Fourth St.

Council members commended Secrest for his work so far on the project, which is expected to be completed when there are warmer temperatures in 2022. Weather will be the deciding factor on when the project can be completed.

“Thank you for all the work you’ve done,” Council Member Chris Donnelly told Secrest after the council voted, 5-0 to approve the garden.