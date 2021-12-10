Tonganoxie City Council members approved Mayor David Frese’s appointment recommendation of longtime Kansas City, Kan., attorney Ken Moore to serve as municipal court judge.

The council made the emergency appointment following the death of former municipal court judge William Pray, who also served as municipal court judge for Lansing, Basehor and Leavenworth and had a long law career in the area.

Mr. Pray’s obituary appeared on page 3A of today’s edition of the Dec. 8 print edition of The Mirror. He died Nov. 16, one day shy of his 70th birthday. His online obituary can be found here.