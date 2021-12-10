— Two people were killed and two children in the same car were injured when another car hit them head-on near Atchison, according to a Kansas Highway Patrol report.

The crash happened around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. Highway 73 just west of Atchison, television station KAKE reported.

The patrol determined the crash happened when a 2005 Toyota Camry driven by Derek RF Wohletz, 37, crossed the center line and hit a northbound car head-on. The crash killed the driver of the northbound car, identified as 26-year-old Felieca Paxton of Atchison, as well as a passenger, 33-year-old Jovonnie Franklin, also of Atchison.

Two boys in the car, ages 6 and 7, were injured and taken to area hospitals. Jayden Paxton, 6, was taken to Children’s Mercy Hospital and treated for suspected serious injuries, while Jontae Paxton, 7, was taken to Amberwell Atchison Hospital and treated for suspected minor injuries. The driver from Tonganoxie was also hospitalized. He was was taken to University of Kansas hospital for suspected serious injuries.

Investigators said none of the adults was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. It was unknown whether the children were wearing seat belts, according to reports.