Leavenworth and Jefferson counties are included in a high wind warning for parts of east central and north central Kansas. The National Weather Service warning is in effect from 9 a.m. today until midnight Thursday. Southwest winds from 30-40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph are expected.

Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected, according to the NWS release. Travel also is expected to be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.