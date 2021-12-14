The Tonganoxie High boys basketball team staved off a big rally Dec. 7 and then rolled Friday for two more victories in the early going of the season.

Tonganoxie moved to 3-0 after playing all three games at home.

The Chieftains defeated Atchison, 47-42, on Dec. 7 and then took care of Metro Academy, 59-41, on Friday.

In the Atchison game, THS actually was up, 27-12, at half, but the Phoenix roared back and actually took the lead in the second half before Tonganoxie regained control and held on for the victory.

Against the Mavericks, Tonganoxie was in control most of the game, thanks in part to Zane Novotney, who scored a whopping 27 points against Metro. He finished the game with six three-pointers. Tonganoxie took on Turner on the road Tuesday after The Mirror’s print deadline and then will face Eudora on Friday at EHS before closing out the 2020 portion of the schedule next Tuesday at Lansing.