Tonganoxie High girls basketball coach Mitch Loomis has stressed the need to get out to a strong start against opponents.

The team responded Dec. 7 against Atchison.

THS shot 80% from the floor — including 100% from inside the arc — against the Phoenix in the first quarter. The Chieftains never looked back after building a 16-3 advantage in the first quarter, going on to win, 43-20.

Reagan Seba add Chyanne Aaron led THS with 13 and 12 points, respectively.

THS faced Turner on the road Tuesday after The Mirror’s print deadline. They face state-ranked Eudora (4A) on Friday and state-ranked Lansing (5A) on Tuesday, both on the road.