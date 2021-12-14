Archive for Tuesday, December 14, 2021
Tonganoxie High grils basektball gets 1st win
December 14, 2021
Tonganoxie High girls basketball coach Mitch Loomis has stressed the need to get out to a strong start against opponents.
The team responded Dec. 7 against Atchison.
THS shot 80% from the floor — including 100% from inside the arc — against the Phoenix in the first quarter. The Chieftains never looked back after building a 16-3 advantage in the first quarter, going on to win, 43-20.
Reagan Seba add Chyanne Aaron led THS with 13 and 12 points, respectively.
THS faced Turner on the road Tuesday after The Mirror’s print deadline. They face state-ranked Eudora (4A) on Friday and state-ranked Lansing (5A) on Tuesday, both on the road.
