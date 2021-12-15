COVID-19 active community cases were down this week for the first time in the last few weeks in Leavenworth County, though the county had two more deaths.

Leavenworth County Health Department statistics released Monday showed active cases up were at 252 this week.

That’s down from 280 the previous Monday. The county was at 222 active cases as of Nov. 29.

The county now has 80 deaths due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including 46 in 2021. The most recent deaths involved someone between 55-64 and another 85 or older. The most deaths in Leavenworth County have involved residents 65-74 (31) and 75-84 (20). There also have been 12 deaths each in two age categories, 55-64 and 85 and older and fourth deaths in both the 35-44 range and 45-54 range. In addition, one death has involved a resident between 18 and 24.

Cases were up slightly in some Leavenworth County cities, though active cases were down by 34 in Leavenworth (142 down to 108) and in the townships of Alexandria, Easton, High Prairie and Kickapoo, which include the city of Easton (25 down to 16). Case also were down in Tonganoxie (from 15 to 13).

Basehor cases were up by three to 26 and Lansing by five to 42. Fairmount, Reno, Stranger, Sherman and Tonganoxie townships, including the city of Linwood, had 47 active cases this week, up from 38 the week before.

The past week had 199 new positive community cases, with most again involving unvaccinated residents. There were 148 positive cases involving unvaccinated people and 51 involving vaccinated people.

Of the 252 active cases Monday, 189 are unvaccinated and 63 vaccinated.

Three people were being hospitalized as of Monday, LCHD reported, with all three being unvaccinated.

During the past week, there were 225 community recoveries.

There are two active cases involving Lansing Correctional Facility.

LCHD has administered more than 39, 863 COVID-19 vaccinations.

The health department has administered the following doses: Moderna, 16,049 first doses, 15,643 second doses and 3,409 third doses; Pfizer, 1,502 first doses, 1,178 second doses and 447 third doses; and Johnson & Johnson, 1,549 first doses and 86 second doses.

Of 1,736 tests administered this past week, 1,610 were negative tests.

Walk-in vaccination clinics

Leavenworth County Health Department offered a walk-in vaccination clinic for youths 5-11 on Monday this week. The Monday youth clinics usually are open 3-6 p.m. each Monday.

The clinic is open to anyone 12 or older 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday as well.

For more information about when the clinics are offered each week, visit the Leavenworth County Health Department Facebook page. The clinics are offered at the health department, 500 Eisenhower in Leavenworth. No appointments nor county residency is necessary for the walk-in clinics.

Tonganoxie USD 464 at 9 positive cases

The Tonganoxie school district had nine positive COVID-19 cases as of Monday’s daily count.

Those numbers showed four positive student cases at Tonganoxie Elementary School, three at Tonganoxie Middle School and two at Tonganoxie High School. There also is a positive case each at TES and TMS involving a positive adult case.

Quarantine counts for students are nine at TES, two at TMS and three at THS. No adults were in quarantine as of Monday at the schools. THS is mask optional, while both TMS and TES buildings require masks, though that will change with the start of the next semester.

The school board approved Superintendent Loren Feldkamp’s recommendation to make masks optional districtwide starting Jan. 4 when classes resume in the new year.

Students are in school the rest of the week before winter break begins.