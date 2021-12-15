Today's news

Final Tonganoxie Community Historical Society gift shop day Saturday

Tonganoxie Community Historical Society Museum

By Shawn Linenberger

December 15, 2021

Tonganoxie Community Historical Society’s final holiday gift shop of the season will be 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the historic site campus, 201 W. Washington St.

Various local books, DVDs about Tonganoxie history and other memorabilia will be available for purchase at the event. Coffee, hot cocoa and cider, along with cookies, will be served during the shop.

For contactless shopping or to make an appointment, call 913-845-2960.

